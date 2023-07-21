Before parading women naked in Manipur, mob killed people & torched houses: FIR

The FIR registered in connection with the parading of two women naked in Manipur, charged that before abducting them, a group of armed men came to the village in Kangpokpi district and torched and looted houses, attacked people killing some besides sexually assaulting women.

The FIR, a copy of which is available with PTI, claimed that one person was killed by the mob as he tried to protect his sister from being raped on May 4 before the two were paraded naked and molested in front of others.

“Around 900-1000 persons carrying sophisticated weapons like AK rifles, SLR, INSAS and .303 rifles forcefully entered our village ... in Island subdivision, Kangpokpi district, about 68 km south from Saikul police station.

“The violent mob vandalised all the houses and burnt them to the ground after looting all the moveable properties,” the FIR lodged at Saikul police station claimed.