42 SITs to probe violence-related cases swiftly in Manipur

At least 42 special investigation teams (SITs) will be set up that will investigate all the violence-related cases expeditiously in Manipur, Raj Bhavan sources said on Friday, 1 September.

Former deputy national security adviser DD Padsalgikar, who was appointed by the Supreme Court to monitor and supervise cases handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation and those to be investigated by the SITs, met Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey and apprised her of the current status.

Raj Bhavan sources said that Padsalgikar informed the governor that to begin with, 42 SITs would be set up to investigate violence-related cases in Manipur expeditiously.