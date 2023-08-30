Manipur violence: CBI takes over 27 FIRs, including 19 related to crimes against women

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation in 27 FIRs lodged in connection with ethnic clashes in Manipur that have claimed more than 160 lives in nearly four months, officials said.



According to the latest data, the CBI has so far registered 27 cases handed over to it by the state police — 19 cases of crimes against women, three related to an armory loot by a mob, two of murder, and one each of rioting and murder, kidnapping and general criminal conspiracy, sources aware of the developments said.



The agency has re-registered these cases but has not made the details public owing to the sensitive nature of the situation prevailing in the north-eastern state, they said. CBI teams have begun questioning suspects and victims after visiting the scenes of crime, the sources added.



The investigation gained momentum after the CBI top brass mobilised a team of 53 officers, including 29 women, drawn from various units of the federal agency across the country to probe the cases, they said.



With the society in Manipur divided on ethnic lines, the CBI is facing the critical task of avoiding allegations of bias during the operation as any involvement of people from one community will result in fingers pointed from the other side, the sources said.