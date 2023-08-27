Will there be some healing touch for Manipur, asks Congress

The Congress, which has been attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the prevailing situation in Manipur, on Sunday asked him to warn those who defy the law and disturb social harmony.

"104th ‘Mann ki Baat’ today. Undoubtedly, there will be a lot of ISRO, G20 and the like. But will there be some balm, some healing touch for Manipur?

"Will there be strict warnings to those who defy the law and disturb social harmony?," Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh wrote on X (formerly Twitter), while taking a swipe at the Prime Minister.