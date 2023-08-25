Manipur: 10 tribal MLAs deny being in touch with CM Biren claim

Ten tribal MLAs of Manipur on Friday asserted that they are not in touch with Chief Minister N Biren Singh, as claimed by him in reports in a section of the media, and said they do not intend to communicate with him “at this politically critical juncture”.

In a ‘joint press clarification’, the 10 Kuki legislators alleged that the chief minister’s claim might be a ploy to sow seeds of mistrust between them and the Kuki-Zo community people.

The clarification came after the chief minister was quoted in media reports as having said that he is in touch with Kuki MLAs.