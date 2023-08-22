Manipur cabinet again urges Governor to summon assembly session on August 29

Manipur cabinet on Tuesday again recommended the Governor Anusuiya Uikey to summon the monsoon session of the state assembly on August 29.

The state cabinet earlier on August 4 had made a similar recommendation to Governor to convene the 4th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly on August 21 but the Governor did not summon the session.

Chief Minister’s Office on Tuesday tweeted: “The State Cabinet chaired by Hon'ble CM N Biren Singh on Monday, August 21, 2023, took a decision to convene the 4the Session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly (Monsoon Session) on August 29, 2023.”