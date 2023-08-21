Despite cabinet recommendation, Manipur assembly session not held on Monday

Despite the Manipur cabinet recommending Governor Anusuiya Uikey convene an assembly session from August 21, the House did not sit on Monday as “no notification” has been issued by Raj Bhavan so far, officials said, creating a dilemma of sorts.

This comes after 10 Kuki MLAs, cutting across party affiliations, had expressed their inability to attend the assembly session as violence in the northeastern state continued.

"For a normal assembly session, a notification has to be issued 15 days before the beginning of it. No such notification has so far been issued by the Governor's office,” an official told PTI.

The state government had, however, asked for the session after a cabinet meeting held earlier this month.

"The state cabinet has recommended to the Hon'ble Governor of Manipur for summoning the 4th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly on the 21st August, 2023," an official statement said on August 4.

The previous assembly session was held in March, and violence broke out in the state in May.