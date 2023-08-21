Manipur violence: Triple murder of child, mother, aunt among cases handed over to CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will also investigate a case of a tragic triple murder where a seven-year-old boy, his mother, and aunt were burned alive by a mob in June during ethnic clashes in Manipur.

The boy, Tonsing Hangsing, had mixed Kuki-Meitei parentage, with his mother being a Meitei and his father being Kuki.

Initially, the local police were handling this case, but it has now been handed over to the CBI along with a total of 20 other cases.

In June, the boy sustained a gunshot wound to the head. While his mother, Meena Hangsing, and his aunt, Lydia Lourembam, were taking him to a hospital in the state capital in an ambulance, the vehicle was attacked by a mob and set on fire.