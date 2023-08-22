Manipur: Blockades on NH-37 almost cleared, obstruction on NH-2 continues

Blockades by a tribal group on the National Highway-37, connecting Manipur's Imphal with Silchar of Assam, were more or less cleared, as the movement of 171 trucks with essential commodities was ensured, police said on Tuesday.

However, the roadblocks on National Highway-2, which links Imphal with Nagaland's Dimapur, by the tribal outfit continued.

Committee on Tribal Unity had on Monday reimposed blockades at a few places on NH 2 in Kangpokpi and NH 37 in Tamenglong district, demanding adequate supplies of essential commodities to Kuki-Zo communities in hill areas of Manipur.

"Movement of 171 vehicles along NH 37 with essential items has been ensured," police said in a statement.