Manipur violence: SC directs trial of CBI cases in Guwahati

Supreme Court on Friday asked the Chief Justice of Gauhati High to designate courts in Assam’s Guwahati to conduct trials in cases which were transferred to CBI by the Manipur government as they involved sexual violence against women and children.

A bench comprising of CJI DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said that victims and witnesses in Manipur may get their statements recorded with these courts in Assam, through video conferencing.

The bench also allowed that applications pertaining to production of accused, remand, judicial custody, extension of custody, etc. may be conducted in online mode.