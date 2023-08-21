Manipur violence: SC to pass orders on Aug 25 to facilitate functioning of Justice Gita Mittal panel

A panel headed by former judge Gital Mittal to oversee relief and rehabilitation of victims of violence in Manipur on Monday submitted three reports to the Supreme Court, including one on the need to upgrade the compensation scheme for the strife-torn people of the state.

The Supreme Court said it will pass orders on Friday to facilitate functioning of the three-member panel.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said the copy of the three reports be given to all lawyers concerned and directed advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for one of the victims, to collate suggestions for the panel. The bench said the Justice Mittal-led committee has filed three reports on issues such as loss of documents and the need for upgrade the Manipur compensation scheme on the lines of the National Legal Services Authority policy.