Manipur violence: SC commences hearing, state proposes to set up district level SITs to probe cases

"The government is handling the situation at a very mature level," the attorney general told the bench which also comprised justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.



They said the state government proposed to set up SITs, headed by the superintendent of police, at district level to probe sensitive cases, besides 11 cases which will be investigated by the CBI.



On August 1, the top court said there was a complete breakdown of law and order and constitutional machinery in Manipur. It had rapped the state police for a "tardy" and "lethargic" probe of incidents of ethnic violence, especially those targeting women, and had summoned the DGP to answer its queries on August 7.