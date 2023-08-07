Manipur DGP arrives at SC for hearing

Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh arrived at the Supreme Court on Monday as a bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud is slated to hear at 2 p.m. a clutch of pleas related to inter-ethnic clashes in the northeastern state.

Last week, the Supreme Court came down heavily on the Manipur Police and summoned its Director General (DGP) for August 7 appearance.

The top court had said that the state police were “incapable of investigation” and “there is no law and order left” in the northeastern state.

It had directed the state police to identify the FIRs involving serious offences like murder, rape, arson, looting, outraging modesty of women, destruction of places of religious worship and grievous hurt.

Also, it had called for case-wise details of the date of occurrence of incident, date of registration of Zero FIR, date of registration of regular FIR, date on which witness statements were recorded, date on which statements under section 164 CrPC were recorded and date on which arrests were made.

The two tribal women, who were paraded naked and sexually assaulted in Manipur, have approached the top court. It has been claimed that the Manipur Police collaborated with the mob to allow perpetration of sexual violence on them.