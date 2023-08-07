Manipur: Is there a lasting solution?

What more is there to consider? Well, Manipur is considered most important for the opium trade in the Southeast Asian countries, being on the border with Myanmar. If Manipur is an important junction in the opium trade both within and across the border, what does the state government and its majority population gain from violence against the tribal hill peoples of Manipur?

Yet even this does not explain the scale and intensity of the recent attacks. Are India’s geo-political, defence and trade and economic interests to be prioritised over civilian Kuki-Zomi lives? The silence is hard to explain—because surely this is a convincing alibi, should the government choose to speak.

How, then, do we explain the apparent support for Biren Singh and his government?

Meira Paibis vs Zomi-Kuki women

The monsoon session of Parliament has become a fruitless tug-of-war, even as media bytes and newspaper stories from both sides of the ethnic divide make headlines. The reality, however, is that the internally displaced Zomi-Kuki people are suffering daily in Lamka (or Churachandpur, its imposed name), Delhi, Guwahati, Aizawl and many other places. There are bodies lying abandoned in the Churachandpur district hospital morgue for over 80 days—families of the deceased have not been able to claim them without putting their own lives at risk.

The suffering of women and children is beyond comprehension. Many women have been sexually assaulted, even gang-raped. Openly. The disturbing video of the two Zomi-Kuki women paraded naked and groped is just one of many such incidents, which have gone unreported (or reported but ignored), thanks to the indefinite internet shutdown, especially in the peripheral areas of the state.

There have been many incidents of Meitei mobs seeking out Kuki-Zomi people, even marking them for worse assault than, say, the Tangkhul, who are Naga tribals. These mobs have not even spared senior citizens and government officers, and are undeterred by the police or army.

They have hounded out tribal families living in the valley or in Imphal itself; have taken the attack to the villages in the hills; sought out students in their dormitories; blockaded roads, lain in wait for prey to come their way, even on the road to the airport (why not let them run away from the lands you so badly want—or was it more important to instil terror?).

They have ritually targeted women to bear the brunt of abuse, and often these mobs included women, who egged them on. The savage abuse of a woman, her body (because she is a tribal) sends a clear and chilling signal.

These ethnic clashes seem to have transformed the Meira Paibis into instruments of violence against tribal women. The Meira Paibi mobilisation has often been explicitly political. Civil society groups, including the Meira Paibi, must acknowledge their own ethnic and political inclinations in the perpetuation of violence against tribal women.