Has Article 355 been imposed in Manipur or not? No one seems to know

In an attempt at obfuscation, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has stated that it has no information on any notification issued by the Centre under Article 355 of the Constitution between January 2023 and 13 June 2023. This is important in the light of the continuing ethnic violence in Manipur since May 3 as it points towards the Home Ministry distancing itself from the reports that Article 355 had been imposed in Manipur.

A recent response sought under the Right to Information Act seeking the copy of all notifications issued by the Ministry under Article 355, the legal officer and CPIO of the Ministry, Shakti Prakash, stated, “it is informed that the undersigned CPIO doesn’t hold any information”, reported The Wire.

Article 355 of the Constitution states that it is the duty of the union of India to protect states against external aggression and internal disturbance and to ensure that the government of every state is carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.