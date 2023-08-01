Violence will have long-lasting psychological effect on Manipur children: NK Premachandran

"The psychological trauma of having lived through the deeply polarising ethnic violence in Manipur will have a deep-rooted effect on the mental state of people, especially children," said Revolutionary Socialist Party leader and Kerala MP NK Premachandran. There is despondency all around to see.

He was part of the 21-member multi-party delegation of MPs of the Opposition’s Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.) who went for a two-day visit to Manipur to understand the ground situation and suggest recommendations to both the government and Parliament.

This visit has come as Manipur has been embroiled in an ethnic strife primarily between the Kuki-Zo people and the Meiteis since May 3. At least 150 people have been killed and over 70,000 have been displaced so far. The clashes broke out after a "Tribal Solidarity March" was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The delegation, which was divided into two groups of 10 and 11 each, visited four relief camps in total, each group visiting two camps each. The groups visited camps of both the Kukis and Meiteis. Premachandran was part of the group which visited the camps in Churachandpur and Imphal. The other team visited camps in Imphal and Moirang in Bishnupur district.

The groups visited the Kuki-Zo relief camp in relief camp at the Churachandpur College Boys’ Hostel and Churachandpur’s Don Bosco School and later the Meitei camp at Imphal’s Ideal Girls’ College and Moirang College in Bishnupur district.