Kharge seeks time from President Murmu on behalf of opposition to discuss Manipur issue

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has sought time from President Droupadi Murmu on behalf of the opposition parties to discuss the Manipur issue, sources said on Tuesday.

They added that he has not yet got time from the President.

The opposition parties have been demanding a comprehensive discussion on violence in Manipur in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha along with a statement from the prime minister in Parliament.

They have now sought the President's intervention in the matter, claiming that the violence in the BJP-ruled northeastern state is continuing and many people have lost their lives.