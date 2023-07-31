WB assembly passes motion condemning Manipur violence amid BJP opposition

The West Bengal assembly on Monday passed a motion condemning the violence in Manipur, amid opposition by the BJP..

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay read out the motion in the House in the second half of the assembly session.

Speaking on the motion, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the role of the BJP and the Union government in tackling the situation in the strife-torn state.

"The Prime Minister should make a statement on Manipur. It is a matter of shame that the PM can go on foreign trips, but can't go to Manipur," she said.