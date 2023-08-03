Manipur HC orders status quo on proposed burial site for Kuki-Zomi people killed in violence

The Manipur High Court on Thursday, August 3, directed that the status quo be maintained at the proposed burial site in Haolai Khopi village of Churachandpur district where the Kuki-Zo community had planned a burial service for 35 people who were killed in ethnic riots in the state.

A leading Kuki-Zo organisation also said they were postponing plans for the burial service following requests from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The HC order was passed by a bench headed by Acting Chief Justice M.V. Muralidaran after a hearing at 6 am.

The court directed the state and central governments and their law-enforcing agencies as well as the public to “maintain status quo” with regard to the land in question.