Manipur video: SC asks CBI not to proceed with recording statements of women

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the CBI not to proceed with recording the statements of women seen in a video being paraded naked in Manipur as it is scheduled to hear a batch of petitions on the issue at 2 pm.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of submissions by lawyer Nizam Pasha, appearing for the women, that the CBI has asked them to depose on Tuesday.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the Manipur government, said he was not aware of it.

"Just ask them (CBI officials) to wait. We are going to take it at 2 pm today," said the bench which also comprised Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra.