MHA's excuse to SC: Civil society groups cut off access to Manipur sexual assault victims

Home secretary of India Ajay Kumar Bhalla, on July 28, submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court that claimed the home ministry had not been able to reach out to the survivors of sexual assault in Manipur owing to “resistance from civil society organisations in Churachandpur”.

Bhalla added that the home ministry had been monitoring the situation in Manipur regarding the Kuki women who were paraded naked and then allegedly gang-raped ever since the video came to light.

The affidavit also informed the apex court that the case had been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation and requested the court to shift the hearing of the case to a court outside Manipur to ensure impartiality. The home ministry also requested the court to direct that the trial should be concluded within a period of six months of the CBI filing the chargesheet.