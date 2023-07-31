After Manipur visit, INDIA MPs brief Oppn floor leaders in Parliament

The delegation of 21 MPs of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), who visited the violence-hit Manipur, briefed the floor leaders of the opposition parties in Parliament on Monday.

The 21 MPs met in Parliament, and the meeting was also attended by the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and other senior leaders.

The MPs shared the experience of their two-day visit to Manipur, where they met the victims and affected families in relief camps.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday slammed the BJP government in Manipur as well as the Centre over the situation in the Northeastern state, saying both the governments have "closed" their eyes on this matter.