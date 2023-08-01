Manipur violence: Court's intervention depends on what govt has done so far, SC

The Supreme Court on Monday said the extent of its intervention in the Manipur violence case would depend on what the government has done so far and if the court is satisfied that the authorities have done adequately, it may not intervene at all.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud observed if the apex court is not satisfied with the steps taken by the government, then there is a "grave and urgent" need to intervene immediately.

The bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, was hearing a batch of pleas concerning the ethnic violence in Manipur.

Terming as "horrendous" the video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur amid reports that the police handed them over to the rioting mob, the bench asked searching queries over delayed registration of the FIR while mooting the idea of setting up of a committee of retired judges or an SIT to oversee the probe.