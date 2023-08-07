Manipur violence: SC forms 3-member judicial committee to oversee relief; ex-Maha DGP to supervise CBI probe

The Supreme Court on Monday, August 7, formed a three-member committee of three former HC judges to oversee relief, rehabilitation of Manipur violence victims and “restore a sense of faith in the rule of law and build a sense of confidence”.

The committee will be headed by former Chief Justice of J&K HC Justice Gita Mittal and will comprise former Bombay HC judge Justice Shalini Phansalar Joshi and former Delhi HC judge Justice Asha Menon. The committee will look into relief, remedial measures, rehabilitation measures, and restoration of homes and places of worship.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud with Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, however, underscored that the committee will not replace the CBI but is being constituted to ensure faith in the rule of law.