Adivasi Congress stages protest at Jantar-Mantar over Manipur violence
Demanding imposition of President's Rule in the violence-torn state, members of the All-India Adivasi Congress attacked prime minister Narendra Modi for being against Adivasis
Seeking justice for the Kuki victims of Manipur violence, thousands of Congress workers and leaders from several states thronged Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Thursday, July 3, and demanded the sacking of Manipur CM Biren Singh.
Demanding imposition of President's Rule in the violence-torn state, members of the All-India Adivasi Congress attacked PM Modi for being anti-Adivasi.
“What is the use of his 56-inch chest if he cannot save our brothers and sisters in Manipur,” said a protester who came from Jharkhand.
Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party Centre and state governments of orchestrating violence against aboriginals of India, the Congress workers demanded that peace should be restored in the state that has been set on fire since May 3.
Addressing protesters, the head of the Congress SC department, Rajesh Lilothia attacked the BJP government for "destroying Adivasi culture and their identity".
“SC, STs and Bahujans are the original habitants of this country. Rahul Gandhi says that the country belongs to the Adivasis, but RSS wants to destroy this,” he said.
“We proudly call ourselves Adivasi, but RSS calls us Vanwasi…This is an attempt to destroy our identity,” he added.
Explainining how BJP’s attempt to convert India into a Hindu Rashtra has resulted in mass violence in Manipur, Lilothia alleged that Modi government undermines India’s Constitution written by Baba Ambedkar.
“Our President belongs to a tribal community... She was not invited for the inauguration of the new Parliament building or the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya,” said Lilothia.
Meanwhile, in fresh clashes that erupted between armed forces and the Meitei community on Thursday, at least 17 people were injured.
After the incident curfew relaxations were withdrawn in Imphal. The authorities imposed the restrictions during the day as a precautionary measure.
Broadcast media reported that armed forces and the Manipur Police had to fire tear gas shells to disperse the protesters in the Kangvai and Phougakchao areas of the Imphal district.
Since May 3, at least 150 people have lost their lives in ethnic violence in the state. Over 40,000 people have been displaced and are living in refugee camps.
