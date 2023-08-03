Adivasi Congress stages protest at Jantar-Mantar over Manipur violence

Seeking justice for the Kuki victims of Manipur violence, thousands of Congress workers and leaders from several states thronged Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Thursday, July 3, and demanded the sacking of Manipur CM Biren Singh.

Demanding imposition of President's Rule in the violence-torn state, members of the All-India Adivasi Congress attacked PM Modi for being anti-Adivasi.

“What is the use of his 56-inch chest if he cannot save our brothers and sisters in Manipur,” said a protester who came from Jharkhand.

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party Centre and state governments of orchestrating violence against aboriginals of India, the Congress workers demanded that peace should be restored in the state that has been set on fire since May 3.