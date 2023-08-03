INDIA offers middle path solution to govt over discussion on Manipur: Congress

Amid the logjam in Parliament, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties have offered a middle path solution to the Leader of the House and hold a discussion on Manipur.

In a tweet on Thursday, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "INDIA parties have offered a middle path solution to the Leader of the House (Piyush Goyal) to break the logjam and get a discussion on Manipur going in an uninterrupted manner in the Rajya Sabha. Hope the Modi government agrees."

His remarks came after Goyal along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi met Leader of Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in his chamber.