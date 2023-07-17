Zuckerberg really burning midnight oil: Musk

Twitter-owner Elon Musk on Monday said that Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is "really burning" the "midnight oil."

When a user tweeted, "BREAKING: After forgetting about his app for a week the CEO of that other app has finally made a post."

Musk replied, "He’s really burning the midnight oil lol."

Meta launched Threads on July 5 for iOS and Android users in 100 countries, and it is among the top free apps on the App Store.