Elon Musk sues 4 unknown people for scraping Twitter data

The Elon Musk-run X Corp has sued four unnamed individuals over unlawfully scraping data from Twitter, seeking over $1 million in damages.

According to the complaint, the four entities, which are identified only by their IP addresses, unlawfully scraped Twitter user data in violation of the platform’s terms of service.

“X Corp identiﬁed particular IP addresses -- including those belonging to defendants -- that were ﬂooding Twitter’s sign-up page with automated requests,” said the lawsuit filed in Dallas, Texas.