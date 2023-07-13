Elon Musk launches xAI company to ‘understand true nature of universe’

Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) company called xAI that aims to to “understand the true nature of the universe”.

“Announcing formation of @xAI to understand reality,” Musk tweeted.

According to its website, the goal is to understand the true nature of the universe.

The team is headed up by Musk and includes team members that have worked at other big names in AI, including OpenAI, Google Research, Microsoft Research, and Google’s DeepMind.