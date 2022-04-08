'Abhay 3' is already an established franchise and has a very loyal fanbase, says actor Tanuj Virwani

I think the script for Inside Edge was really well detailed & I'm a cricket fan too. I think it was the perfect storm. I got to play cricket and a cricketer, basically 2 things that I absolutely love. When it comes to Poison, I always wanted to do a revenge saga. I have been a massive SRK fan right from Baazigar and I felt something 'Baazigar-ish' from Poison, So I was drawn to that.

Code M was a very interesting role for me even though I was a supporting character in that, The role was extremely fresh at the time, also getting the opportunity to work with Jennifer was at the top of my list. For Kamathipura, I had never played an out and out negative character prior to that. It really helped me to get outside of my comfort zone and flex my acting skills, physique and lingo. The same goes with Tandoor. I tried to transform myself physically, I gained about 12 kgs to fit into my character's big shoes. I had never essayed a real life character prior to that. I wasn't entirely a negative character but it had massive shades of grey. I have to say Rashmi has been one of my favourite co-stars to work with. Murder Meri Jaan feels like my holiday project. I had not really dabbled into comedy and I am of the belief that the tragedy of the character is comedic for the audience, That's pretty much what was happening with my character. It was a lot of fun jamming with the entire cast, especially Barkha. Most of our scenes were together. I think we have good chemistry, and we had a good working rapport with each other. That was a little detour from the more intense & heavy roles that I have done. Cartel has been a passion project for a long time. There is something a lot of people say, that it's a crime saga. For me, Cartel is all about family first. In fact, I joke with my friend that it's a 'Hum Aapke Hai Kaun' with gangsters. It was a tailor-made role and most certainly a role of a lifetime for me. There is something very 'Michael Corleone'esque' about it and how the character grows with the events unfolding around him. It was extremely gratifying for me to portray the role on screen as an actor. Illegal, also one of the shows which I joined a bit late. I joined in season 2. Terrific star cast, whether it's Neha, Piyush Mishra, Akshay Oberoi & so many of them. Loved working with Samar Khan as well. I had never been a part of a courtroom legal-based drama show before so it was really exciting. As we come to Abhay, it's a twisted character. Love really does make you do some crazy things. It was very fascinating to explore how someone who looks completely harmless on the surface can have such a dual life. The duplicity of the character was what really attracted me to Kabir in Abhay.