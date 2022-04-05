As social media influencer, biggest challenge is meeting people's expectations: Actress Shilpa Chaudhary
Actor, model, and influencer Shilpa Chaudhary who has featured in many songs, talks about how her journey started and her future aspirations
1. Tell us something about your journey.
I started my influncer/ blogging career through TikTok and I uploaded my long hair videos which went viral everywhere. Then I got verified in just 6-7 months. Later on fan base started increasing on Instagram, youtube and TikTok due to which I got proposals related to song shoots. I have almost done 6 to 7 songs and now I would really like to work with other platforms or projects."
2. What are the challenges you face as an influencer?
Bloggers and influencers are often criticised for doing paid endorsement and accused of not putting up honest reviews and misleading their audiences. I feel as long as the influencer isn't misleading their audience and sharing real and honest feedbacks about the products it's absolutely fine. It's unfair to criticise because for most of us this is a full time job. We keep reinventing and try getting better with our production so we need to invest in good equipment and lots more in order to produce better content.
3. How do you deal with trolls?
I don’t give in to trolls at all. I feel it comes from a negative space of another person but I do take constructive comments into consideration which might be a bit negative but true in someway. I like to hear my audience out. So if they are trying to convey something to me it’s just fair that I should listen. And if it involves too much negativity then I move past it. Or else you can address the problem with audience or your followers in a matter of fact.
4. How do you keep yourself relevant as a creator?
The good thing about the internet is that the audience is extremely honest. They'll tell you exactly what they like, what they don't like, what they want to see, what they don't want to see. And I think if you are engaging with them, if you are talking to them, if you're listening to them, then, it's easy to navigate to a point, which is a midpoint between what your audience wants to watch and what you like creating. Your social media pages will stagnate without content. If your page has nothing on it, or the last post was from last year, customers will not find the page to be credible or relevant. Too much content, on the other hand, can be overwhelming. Strike a balance. Posting two or three times per week, while commenting on others’ content every day, is about right.
5. Who is your Favourite content creator and why?
With millions of users on Instagram, it would be extremely difficult to mention all our favorites. But my favourite is Hermon & Heroda. Twins Hermon and Heroda are breaking down barriers with their style and fashion influence. As well as running a fashion/lifestyle blog, the twins who are both deaf are raising awareness of their disability, in addition to showing the world that they’re embracing their differences.
6.How did your parents reacted to your profession?
My parents are absolutely proud of me. Because since my childhood I had a dream to buy a Mercedes-Benz. No exceptions, just Mercedes-Benz. I studied hard to get my dream car and then I have became a social media influencer and earn money by promotions songs & so many brands so finally bought my first dream car. My parents were the first ones to know that I bought the car. They were very proud, emotional and happy. Right now, everyone in the family looks up to me with respect. Everyone points at me and tell their children to have a goal/dream/aim whatever you name it and take suggestions from me on how to set realistic goals and how to achieve them.
7. How did you cope with the expectations and competition?
As a social media influencer, one's biggest challenge is meeting people expectation for a response. People consider you as an authority. They want to discuss things with you and when you have following in thousands, you can understand how many questions an Influencer faces in a day.
Apart from this, an Influencer has to constantly create quality content that resonates with his audience taste. Couple the above two situation with 24 hours time limit and you enter into the mind of a social media Influencer. Also chasing brands to pay for their value, that's a headache too. The biggest challenge would be staying consistent and timely in trends and posts. The build requires so many different avenues in my opinion!
Published: 05 Apr 2022, 10:51 PM