As social media influencer, biggest challenge is meeting people's expectations: Actress Shilpa Chaudhary

As a social media influencer, one's biggest challenge is meeting people expectation for a response. People consider you as an authority. They want to discuss things with you and when you have following in thousands, you can understand how many questions an Influencer faces in a day.

Apart from this, an Influencer has to constantly create quality content that resonates with his audience taste. Couple the above two situation with 24 hours time limit and you enter into the mind of a social media Influencer. Also chasing brands to pay for their value, that's a headache too. The biggest challenge would be staying consistent and timely in trends and posts. The build requires so many different avenues in my opinion!