As CM, I would like to improve our civic sense: Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan opens up about being proclaimed as Big B’s rightful heir, what he would want to change if he becomes the CM for a day and his upcoming projects each of which was a challenge
Your last few films, Ludo, Big Bull, Bob Biswas and now Dasvi, have been diversely different in terms of content and characterization from what we would normally expect to see in commercial Hindi cinema. How satisfying is that for you as an actor?
I consider myself lucky that makers think I’m worthy of portraying these kinds of roles. What an exciting time to be an actor!
What was the challenge presented by the role of Chief Minister Ganga Ram Chaudhary in Dasvi?
I loved playing this wonderful character. He has a certain confidence and aggression to him, and comes from a definite world. Convincing everybody about the authenticity of the character and his world was a challenge.
We finished the shoot in two months, but prior to that I had to work for two-three months with the dialect coach to get the accent right. Also, I moved to Dasvi soon after completing Bob Biswas for which I had put on lots of weight which I had to lose before playing Ganga Ram Chaudhury.
Do you enjoy the process of putting on weight for a role?
Well, I’ve done it several times in the past, including Guru in 2007. There is a guilty pleasure in eating what you want, but after some time it gets unpleasant to maintain that weight.
And losing it, that must be even more difficult?
Oh yes, yes!
How many hours of training do you have to put in?
It’s not so much about how much time you spend in the gym, but leading a clean and good life. The approach to health is three-pronged: regular exercise, quality nutrition, and seven to eight hours of rest. But for an actor it is difficult to combine all three because we have such erratic hours, eat whatever we can get our hands on while on the set and barely get three-four hour of rest.
If you were CM for a day in real life, what would you want to change?
We have a poor track record when it comes to our personal civic sense. I would like to change that.
What about the education system?
I’m not too well versed with the Indian education system, but I have always believed that there should be less emphasis on being studious and more on being educated. There’s a big difference. You don’t have to be book smart, it is better to imbibe learning. And, yes, I would put more emphasis on sport.
Talking of sport, you play a left-handed cricketer in your next film, ‘Ghoomar’.
(Smiles) I’m a leftie, so that’s okay.
The film reunites you with director R Balki and after ‘Paa’ the expectations from the two of you are sky-high. What convinced you that ‘Ghoomar’ was the right subject?
That was Balki’s decision. I love the films he makes and what he says through them. I was always available to him, but he had to come across a subject he felt I could do justice to. I’m happy to be just working with him.
One memory that makes ‘Paa’ special?
The National Awards, not only the Best Actor honour for my father, but also the award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.
What do you remember of your first film, ‘Refugee’?
Immense fear to start with, because it’s your first film and you are looking down at the abyss of the unknown. I’ve come a very long way since and I’m happy for the experiences I’ve picked along the way.
When your father proudly says today that you are his rightful heir, how does it feel?
Top of the world because he’s not just my father, he’s my idol and my hero too. So, to get recognition and acceptance from him is praise of the highest order. I can’t ask for anything more!
For your father there is no retirement age. Do you see yourself continuing with the same dedication and motivation for another 20 years?
I hope people keep motivating me with the work they give me so I can continue. I love being an actor, being in front of the camera.
Did the pandemic bring about any changes?
Well, I learnt to live in the moment. Be appreciative and thankful that I have a loving, caring family which is around me all the time and that I could spend quality time with them.
You were cut off from your family when in hospital for 29 days in July-August 2020. What was that like?
I won’t lie, it was very difficult. My gratitude to the doctors who took such good care of us.
Did getting back to work soon after being discharged bring about any panic attacks?
No, it was like getting back on a bicycle and riding off again. I was lucky in that I got to pretty much work through the entire pandemic.
When do we 'Breathe' again?
(Smiles) Hopefully, by the second half of the year. We’re almost done with the third season of the webseries, I will go back to finish Breathe, then wait for the release.
You had a dream role in Season 2, what can we expect now?
We continue from where we left off. For me as an actor, the work is still as tough, but the process of getting into the character is easier as now I am familiar with that world of J. I know what to do and what not to.
Another film one is looking forward to is ‘SSS7’, the Hindi remake of the one-character Tamil investigative thriller, ‘Oththa Seruppu Size 7’, which you are producing?
I’m very passionate about this film. We finished shooting a couple of months ago and it should be ready for release soon. I’ve never done anything like this before but I’m at that stage in my career where I want to challenge myself with every film.
Did it help that R Parthiban who had written, directed, produced and acted in the original, is also directing the Hindi remake?
Parthiban sir is a legend and it was such a learning experience working under his direction. We shot it in just 20 days, but since there are no other characters, there was no liberty of a cut away. I was acting and reacting to everything around me at the same time. And when the camera is continuously on you, to keep the audience engaged despite that, was a huge challenge.
(This was first published in National Herald on Sunday)
