As CM, I would like to improve our civic sense: Abhishek Bachchan

Your last few films, Ludo, Big Bull, Bob Biswas and now Dasvi, have been diversely different in terms of content and characterization from what we would normally expect to see in commercial Hindi cinema. How satisfying is that for you as an actor?

I consider myself lucky that makers think I’m worthy of portraying these kinds of roles. What an exciting time to be an actor!

What was the challenge presented by the role of Chief Minister Ganga Ram Chaudhary in Dasvi?

I loved playing this wonderful character. He has a certain confidence and aggression to him, and comes from a definite world. Convincing everybody about the authenticity of the character and his world was a challenge.

We finished the shoot in two months, but prior to that I had to work for two-three months with the dialect coach to get the accent right. Also, I moved to Dasvi soon after completing Bob Biswas for which I had put on lots of weight which I had to lose before playing Ganga Ram Chaudhury.

Do you enjoy the process of putting on weight for a role?

Well, I’ve done it several times in the past, including Guru in 2007. There is a guilty pleasure in eating what you want, but after some time it gets unpleasant to maintain that weight.

And losing it, that must be even more difficult?

Oh yes, yes!

How many hours of training do you have to put in?

It’s not so much about how much time you spend in the gym, but leading a clean and good life. The approach to health is three-pronged: regular exercise, quality nutrition, and seven to eight hours of rest. But for an actor it is difficult to combine all three because we have such erratic hours, eat whatever we can get our hands on while on the set and barely get three-four hour of rest.

If you were CM for a day in real life, what would you want to change?

We have a poor track record when it comes to our personal civic sense. I would like to change that.

What about the education system?

I’m not too well versed with the Indian education system, but I have always believed that there should be less emphasis on being studious and more on being educated. There’s a big difference. You don’t have to be book smart, it is better to imbibe learning. And, yes, I would put more emphasis on sport.