Interview with Aakar Patel: The mob is BJP and Modi’s lasting legacy

Author, activist and columnist Aakar Patel is known for his clinical critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and performance of the Government headed by him. His book ‘Price of the Modi Years’ released in December 2021 is a searing but businesslike report card on BJP Government at the Centre. In a freewheeling chat with Naheed Ataulla, Patel, who is back as the chair of Amnesty India, recounts his tryst with the Modi government:

Your book ‘Price of the Modi Years’ has been on top of the charts for several weeks. What kind of feedback has the book received?

Non-fiction books don’t sell in our country. Hence, the numbers by themselves don’t mean much. But I think it has received positive reviews and the satisfaction comes from the fact that I wrote it.

I thought the period we are living through must be documented. Various parts of the polity, the economy, foreign policy, national security, judiciary, civil society and many things have been transformed since 2014. I thought as a writer it is an obligation to record this change. That I was able to do this is satisfying.

There is a fairly sharp division of people in the polity today, people who support the government and what is done by it, no matter whether what is being done is seen as positive or negative;and those who oppose it. From the view point of his supporters, they hate Modi.

It was therefore important that documentation be done to show what has happened to India post 2014 portrayed in a neutral way without getting into an argument. The book adheres to this kind of balance.

What has been the reaction of Modi supporters, bureaucrats and the trolls, and in Gujarat?

The government no longer looks at data anymore. The government’s own data on employment, GDP growth rate post-January 2018- the government has stopped talking of numbers that it itself puts out. To expect that the government will respond to a book documenting its performance would have been foolish and I didn’t expect it.

Your book clinically examines the ‘Modi years’. You have compiled meticulously information available in the public domain. But has anything been contradicted so far?

When your performance is benchmarked against the data that you yourself have put out, it’s difficult to criticize. I did not expect the government to engage with the book and I am not surprised that they have not. The same is the case with the Right Wing, which I prefer to call the Hindutva groups. If you refuse to accept the facts that are put out by the government itself, it’s not possible to have a constructive discussion.

Would you say that the pandemic and the economic disaster have dented Modi’s image in a way?

It would not be appropriate to say that the problems India has faced post-March 2020, in terms of economy, are purely due to the pandemic. But on the other hand, it is also true to say that Modi’s handling of the pandemic has been in some ways different from countries in South Asia, none of whom went into an economic recession. Reason: We had an unplanned lockdown which was fairly harsh. Effects of which were felt over a long period of time.

How do you explain the adulation for him in Gujarat--despite the phoney Gujarat Model as you expose-- among the youth and in rural areas?

Adulation comes in large part from his majoritarianism and the world ganging up against minorities. It has been proven popular in politics for a long time. It is not easy for somebody from the outside as a writer to look at Modi and those who support him to see what are the objective positive things he is liked for. His language against minorities, what the government of India and states have done in terms of law and policies since 2014 appear to be popular. There is enough documentation however even before my book was published on the 12 years of Modi in Gujarat and the economic growth of that state.