Interview with actress Ananya Raj: Working in south film industry isn't easy like many people believe

After class 12th , I enrolled myself into an acting school which helped me get into a theatre group. Though I found theatre (plays) too tough as it involves polishing each and every word you speak, delivering dialogues loudly as compared to camera delivery etc , it helped me gain confidence as an actor. My next step after this was joining a modelling agency that started sending me for auditions and it went on for years that way. Initial 2 years were difficult because I wasn't signed for any assignment.