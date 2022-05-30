Interview with Wamiqa Gabbi: Youngsters should devote less time to social media as it is a fake world

9. As we know that there are many places where girls do not have freedom to do what they like to be what they want to be. Do you think Modern Love will help in changing the perspective of people?

Actually the change should happen that is why we artists are doing this work so that people can get influenced in a positive way. That is why we criticize the films which represents negative elements and may have negative effects on our society because someone can be influenced by those films in a negative way. It is not a new thing. women are a suppressed gender all over the world. I feel very lucky that I am born and brought up in India and India is not a very regressive country when it comes to women. I am not saying that India is perfect for women but yes it is far better than many countries. So I think that as an artist we try our best to deliver that message to people through different stories, may be it can help someone because films really helped me in my life.