It was a superb experience working with Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan in 'Runway 34': Actress Angira Dhar
Starting her career from TV shows, actress Angira Dhar has come a long way and has created a niche for herself with remarkable acting skills. She is getting rave reviews for her brief but powerful performance in 'Runway 34'. In this interview she reveals that her dream is to finally become a director.
1. Tell us about your journey in film industry.
It has been full of ups and downs. Overall it is going pretty good. Earlier I used to be an assistant director and I was in the business, so people used to call me sometimes for acting gigs. But I didn't want to do that. I hadn't imagined myself as an actor. At first I was picked up by Shanoo Sharma who is the casting director for the Yashraj Films. Then I started auditioning, did a couple of ads, after that I did Bang Baaja Baaraat.
2. How did you get this opportunity to work in 'Runway 34' and how was your overall experience?
I auditioned for it and then I got this opportunity. It was a superb experience. Ajay Sir has been extremely gracious, he is a superstar and he is also director of the film. It was really a great experience. Yeah, it has been a good journey so far.
3. Share some memory from the set of Runway 34 that no one knows about?
My biggest take home would be the learnings which I received while Amitabh sir was performing his monologues, his acting and performance. Along with that, from learning point of view, the direction of Ajay Sir was also quite impressive.
4. What is the biggest challenge you have faced in this industry?
There are many factors. You have to be at the right place at the right time. you should have the right talent for it. So, initially there wasn't any problem as I didn't want to be an actor in the first place. But everything happens on its own time, so the same happened with me. And I would've been a director if not an actor and I will become a director eventually.
5. If you are not an actor, what would you aspire to be?
I would be a director
6. What’s your future plan?
For the foreseeable future I will act only and I will direct if there is any story which I want to convey.
7. Did pandemic bring about any changes in your life?
Not really, I had a good time with myself, contemplating. I had a good time basically re-structuring my life. And apart from managing the dates everything has been good.
8. Where do you see yourself in next 5 years?
I don't, I live for the moment. I don't think for future. I do have expectations from myself. My work will take me wherever it takes me.
9. According to you, which is the best role you have played till now?
I think I have done my best in every role which I played. And ultimately it is decided by audience.
10. Did you take any formal training in martial arts for Commando 3?
No, I haven't trained in martial arts. I only did the necessary part for the film.
11. What type of character do you really prefer to do?
I like all characters, it gives me a challenge.
12. What are your upcoming projects?
My upcoming project will be a show with Maddock Productions. It will stream on Hotstar and that's going to be revealed soon. I can't tell much to you right now.
