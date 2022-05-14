Kartik Aaryan on the hopes hinging on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is your first lighthearted film in three years. Did you enjoy doing comedy?

I have always loved doing comedy, I started my journey with Pyaar Ka Punchnama, which was a refreshing comedy. Today it’s considered a cult comedy. I'm always open to exploring other genres too like I did with Dhamaka and my next Freddy. But comedy is something I started with and I feel most at home with. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is my first theatrical release in this post-COVID time and returning back to the big screen with such a complete family entertainer feels good. It's also my first horror comedy which I have really enjoyed doing.

The great Dilip Kumar had to resort to psychotherapy after doing a series of dark roles. Do you think actors need to unwind once in a while with lighthearted roles?

I think every actor needs to unwind after their roles no matter the genre because whether its dark or lighthearted, it is necessary to pull away from a character that may stick to you strongly. If you are doing dark films or playing grey characters back to back then it can take a toll on your mental health. Their thought-processes, the way they react to certain situations, or even the fact how my character Arjun Pathak handles stress in Dhamaka…. all this remains in your head for a long time. At times it is important to switch to another genre and have another character take that place. Hence a light-hearted role can bring a breather when one has done an intense film, but yes all this again depends from one individual to another and every actor has their own process.

Is laughter the best medicine for you?

Laughter is the best medicine for everyone. See, life has its own patterns of ups and downs and if one knows how to keep a smile and sail through it, then smile and laughter indeed serves as a medicine. This medicine is compulsory for everyone and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is going to give you this laughter-medicine dose in abundance.

As expected the comparisons with Akshay Kumar are on full-throttle. How do you respond to these comparisons?

I don't think comparisons should be happening in the first place. Akshay sir is a legend. One can't compare me with him. His shoes are too big to fill in, no one can do that. I have grown up watching him. I love him as an actor and as a person. Bhool Bhulaiya 2 has a different storyline which I really liked. I'm doing this film like a new chapter and taking it on in my own way. The makers have made a franchise out of Bhool Bhulaiyaa brand and I am lucky and grateful to be chosen to lead it.