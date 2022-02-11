LDF is bulldozing tiny Kerala with the unbearable weight of K-Rail project: K Sudhakaran

Protests have been erupting sporadically in Kerala against the Left Democratic Front government’s K-Rail project. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and Kannur MP K Sudhakaran asserted that if the state government went ahead with demarking land for the project, the stones would be removed with the support of the people.

“LDF is bulldozing tiny Kerala with the unbearable ecological and financial burden of K-Rail. The state will crumble under its weight,” said Sudhakaran in an exclusive interview with National Herald.

EDITED EXCERPTS FROM THE INTERVIEW:

Why do you think a project like K-Rail is problematic for Kerala?

We are opposed to the risks the K-Rail project poses to an environmentally vulnerable state like Kerala. For any project of this magnitude, an environment assessment study has to be conducted. But the Kerala CM has rubbished the need for one even though the project runs parallel to the Western Ghats, one of the global biodiversity hotspots.

For such a project, acres of land will have to be acquired, fields currently in use for agricultural purposes will have to be filled and raised. When this land gets filled, the natural flow of the water in the state gets impacted. Water will get accumulated in other parts causing floods again. The victims of this project will not only be those whose lands will be acquired, but also those who live in and around the area.

Farming won’t be possible, travel will be halted, roads can’t be extended and the current rail track cannot be improved as a result of this project. The government would ban buildings or expansion of roads within the vicinity of the railway line. The whole state will suffer just for this project.

Governments which are transparent and put out all the details in front of the people are the true guardians of development and democracy. When projects are forced on the people of a state, even when they do not want it cannot be called development.

Just as Rahul Gandhi said in Parliament, such instances only happen under a king’s rule, not in a democracy. Development which is in line with what people want is what that true progress is.

What are the issues with K-Rail’s Detailed Project Report?

The DPR does not have the social and environmental impact of this project. Can such a report be called conclusive? The so-called detailed project report was released only recently after protests. It was written without any study, so what is the point of such a DPR?