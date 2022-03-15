Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil: MVA govt cares for Marathas & their issues

Home Minister of Maharashtra Dilip Walse Patil has added his voice to that of his party leader, Nationalist Congress President Sharad Pawar and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to accuse the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using central agencies to destabilise the state government.

In fact, he has gone one step ahead of both to categorically state that the destabilisation efforts were directly at the behest of Narendra Modi and his silence at the BJP’s unsustainable shenanigans in Maharashtra spoke volumes about his complicity in these acts.

“But try as hard they might, they will not succeed,” he added confidently. In an exclusive interview to National Herald, Walse-Patil also alleged that the BJP has deliberately set out to trap opposition leaders at the behest of the party’s top leadership at the Centre. To serve this end, Walse-Patil was categorical in stating central agencies like the ED, CBI, NIA which had never before been used to tarnish rival politicians before are now digging up old cases settled 25-30 years ago or closed after investigation.

Cases against NCP leader Nawab Malik, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi Thackeray have been dug up in a similar manner. He questioned why no action was taken on these issues when BJP was in power in Maharashtra and accused the BJP of misusing the system.