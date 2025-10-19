‘Not 4 MPs, show me 4 lakh jobs’

In the time of the RSS–BJP, a Dalit must be prepared for daily harassment and humiliation, no matter if you are the Chief Justice of India or an IPS officer, says Prof. Ratan Lal, who teaches history at Delhi University’s Hindu College.

He speaks from personal experience of systemic discrimination, which has also delayed his promotion, but this outspoken, feisty public intellectual is not one to take oppression lying down.

“We mustn’t capitulate. We must resist the onslaught. Taking your life is not the answer,” he says, referring to the recent suicide by Y. Puran Kumar, a 52-year-old IPS officer, who left behind a suicide note alleging “blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities”.

Born in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, Prof. Ratan Lal is also an activist and fund-raiser for students from marginalised communities and edits a YouTube channel called Ambedkarnama.

Excerpts from a conversation with Nandlal Sharma for the National Herald: