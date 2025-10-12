The B.R. Gavai incident: What ‘sanatan’ is and what it isn’t

A shoe was hurled at the Chief Justice of India inside the Supreme Court. Not the first such act of fury — some will remember the famous incident of 2008, when an Iraqi journalist had flung his shoe at then US president George W. Bush during a press conference in Baghdad.

That act had its own context — the plunder of an ancient civilisation for oil and strategic control, albeit in the name of democracy. When the Western powers had got what they wanted, Iraq’s rulers, once allies and by no means innocent, were rechristened ‘sponsors of terror’.

But, to return, the shoe in both these instances was flung in rage.

For the powerless of India — the poor, the Dalit, the Adivasi, the woman — the shoe has long been a weapon to show them their place. No one takes note when they are abused. And even when it does occasionally register, it is seen as personal misfortune.

When the blow lands on the powerful, though, it becomes a matter of national outrage.

Civilised society should not condone any such act. Yet the symbolism cannot be wished away. The latest incident — a shoe hurled in defence of ‘Sanatan Dharma’, and that too at a Dalit judge — carries its own layered meanings.