A shoe hurled in Delhi heard in Bihar

The BJP wouldn’t have bargained for a caste backlash in the midst of tricky seat-sharing negotiations for the Bihar elections, but it may find it hard to live down the shoe-throwing incident of 6 October. It was no minor affront, after all — the shoe was hurled at the Chief Justice of India, while he sat in his designated chair in Court #1 of the Supreme Court of India.

Justice B.R. Gavai happens to be a Dalit and the perpetrator an upper-caste, self-styled defender of ‘sanatan dharma’, whose outrageous assault has received great support from Hindutva trolls online.

The caste underpinnings of the attack are all too obvious, and predictably the incident has triggered more outrage and protests. It brings to mind a sequence from a decade ago. It was 2015, weeks before the Bihar Assembly polls. Speaking to the RSS mouthpiece Panchajanya, Mohan Bhagwat had said it was time India reviewed its reservations policy.

The RJD–JD(U) alliance seized the moment and went after the BJP–RSS for ‘threatening the rights of SC/ST/OBCs’. The results were decisive: the RJD bagged 80 seats and the JD(U) 71, for a comfortable majority in the 243-seat state Assembly. The BJP, still high on its 2014 Lok Sabha triumph, came crashing down to a measly 53 seats, its campaign apparently derailed by a misstep from its ideological mentor.

For weeks in the run-up to the recent shoe-throwing incident, BJP supporters had launched a coordinated online campaign targeting the CJI, framing him as ‘anti-Hindu’ and calling for his impeachment. They pushed hashtags like #ImpeachCJI and #GavaiMustResign on X, after he dismissed a petition urging the court to direct the Central government to restore a damaged Vishnu idol in Khajuraho.