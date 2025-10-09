Hate, not heroism: Media glorification of Rakesh Kishore exposes moral decay

The shoe hurled at the Chief Justice of India was more than an act of defiance — it was a mirror to a nation losing its sense of right and wrong.

The spectacle that unfolded in the Supreme Court last week — a man named Rakesh Kishore hurling a shoe at the CJI — should have evoked universal outrage. Instead, a section of mainstream media and a well-coordinated online ecosystem have turned the accused into a folk hero.

From breathless prime-time debates portraying him as a “true Sanatani” to social media warriors hailing him as a “defender of dharma”, the incident reveals how far India’s public morality has sunk under the twin shadows of religious fanaticism and hyper-nationalism.

This was not a moment of dissent or symbolic protest. It was an assault — inside the highest court of the land, on the very institution that upholds the rule of law. Yet, in the eyes of his cheerleaders, Rakesh Kishore is not a criminal; he is a crusader. That inversion of morality — of turning aggression into glory — marks the dangerous new normal in India’s political culture since 2014.

Immediately after the incident, hashtags such as #RakeshKishoreZindabad, #DefenderOfSanatan, and #StandWithRakesh began trending across social media platforms. The speed and coordination of this online campaign suggest more than spontaneous outrage — it reflects a premeditated narrative war.

Prominent right-wing influencers like Ajit Bharati and others amplified these hashtags, weaving a story that portrayed Kishore as a victim of “judicial arrogance” and a “patriot punished for defending Sanatan values”. Television anchors, who should have been demanding accountability for the courtroom assault, instead platformed commentators who framed the incident as a “reaction of faith under siege".

This media spin — deliberate, systematic, and politically charged — is not accidental. It follows a familiar pattern in which acts of violence, intimidation, or hate speech are reframed as “courageous resistance” whenever the perpetrator claims to act in defense of Hindu identity. Kishore’s defiance, his refusal to apologise, and his remorseless justification for his act have only bolstered his status among these circles.