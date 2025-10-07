Misplaced leniency for rogue lawyer who hurled shoe at CJI

There is growing uneasiness at the whitewashing of fact that a ‘senior advocate’ hurled a shoe at Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai. Delhi Police let him off, ostensibly because the CJI did not press charges. Prime Minister Narendra Modi belatedly condemned the incident (the shoe was hurled at 11.30 am and the PM’s social media post came at 8.29 pm) and spoke to the CJI, appreciating his calmness at the affront. The CJI came in for high praise for remaining unruffled and unfazed, for quipping that such things do not distract him and for continuing with the proceedings.

The offending ‘lawyer’, meanwhile, basked in his moment of glory or infamy. In an interview to news agency ANI, he declared on Tuesday, 7 October, that he had no regrets at his conduct; that he was hurt over the CJI orally telling the petitioner that instead of seeking publicity by asking the court to intervene, he might do better by meditating and praying to the deity to restore its own head in the complex protected by ASI, when the petitioner wanted the court to pass directions to restore the mutilated head of an ancient statue in the Khajuraho caves.

The leniency shown to this rogue lawyer has not gone unnoticed. People have been quick to recall that in 2023, four youngsters protesting against rising unemployment and the Manipur conflict, had released harmless smoke inside Parliament to draw attention. They were charged under the draconian UAPA and sent to jail. In contrast, the rogue lawyer who assaulted the CJI was on Tuesday busy giving interviews to the media and dispensing gyan to the judges.