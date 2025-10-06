Judiciary under fire: Leaders decry attack on CJI, warn of rising intolerance
Political leaders describe attack as blatant assault on dignity of judiciary and fabric of India’s democratic ethos
In a shocking and unprecedented incident in the Supreme Court on Monday, 6 October, an attempt was made to attack Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai, an event that has sent ripples of outrage across the nation.
The episode has been widely condemned by political leaders, who described it as a blatant assault on the dignity of the judiciary and the very fabric of India’s democratic ethos.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge decried the act as “unprecedented, shameful, and abhorrent,” stating that it represents an attack not merely on an individual but on the sanctity of the judiciary and the rule of law.
Kharge said targeting the CJI — a man who has ascended to the highest judicial office through merit, integrity, and perseverance — sends a “deeply disturbing message”.
He added that such actions are an attempt to intimidate and humiliate a man who has shattered social barriers to uphold the Constitution.
“This mindless act exposes the corrosive forces of hate, fanaticism, and bigotry that have permeated society over the past decade,” Kharge said. “On behalf of the Indian National Congress, I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms. The safety and security of our judiciary is paramount. Let justice and reason prevail, not intimidation.”
Congress leader Imran Masood warned that the country’s Constitution stands imperiled, citing rising crime and a tarnishing of India’s global image. He accused the BJP government of disregarding constitutional principles and perpetuating oppression against Dalits.
“Even after instructions from the CJI, bulldozers continue to operate unchecked. The country is witnessing not rule of law, but rule of ideology,” he said, adding that crimes against women and Dalits in Uttar Pradesh are at an alarming peak, highlighting a systemic failure in governance.
Meanwhile, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan echoed the sentiments, calling the incident “alarming” and emblematic of a broader culture of intolerance.
“Strongly condemn the attempted attack on CJI Gavai in the Supreme Court. To dismiss this as an individual act is to ignore the deepening climate of hatred. When communal fanaticism dares to target even the Chief Justice of India, it lays bare the grave peril posed by divisive and venomous politics that must be confronted without hesitation,” Vijayan said in an X post.
The attempted assault on CJI Gavai has reignited concerns over the safety and independence of the judiciary, with leaders across party lines emphasising the urgent need to safeguard India’s legal institutions from intimidation and ideological onslaughts.
