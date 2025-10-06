Judiciary under fire: Leaders decry attack on CJI, warn of rising intolerance

In a shocking and unprecedented incident in the Supreme Court on Monday, 6 October, an attempt was made to attack Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai, an event that has sent ripples of outrage across the nation.

The episode has been widely condemned by political leaders, who described it as a blatant assault on the dignity of the judiciary and the very fabric of India’s democratic ethos.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge decried the act as “unprecedented, shameful, and abhorrent,” stating that it represents an attack not merely on an individual but on the sanctity of the judiciary and the rule of law.

Kharge said targeting the CJI — a man who has ascended to the highest judicial office through merit, integrity, and perseverance — sends a “deeply disturbing message”.

He added that such actions are an attempt to intimidate and humiliate a man who has shattered social barriers to uphold the Constitution.