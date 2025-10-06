Shoe hurled at CJI Gavai: Senior lawyers unite in condemnation of casteist attack
According to eyewitnesses, the lawyer shouted “Sanatan ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan” as security personnel escorted him out of the courtroom
A brief commotion broke out in the Supreme Court on Monday, 6 October, after a lawyer allegedly hurled a shoe towards Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai, reportedly in protest against his recent “go ask your deity” remark.
According to eyewitnesses, the lawyer shouted, “Sanatan ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan [India won't tolerate an insult to the ancient (way)],” as security personnel escorted him out of the courtroom. The CJI, maintaining composure, continued with the proceedings without interruption, urging other lawyers present to maintain their dignity likewise: “Don’t get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me.”
The CJI’s comment on deities was made during a Supreme Court hearing on a petition seeking the reconstruction and consecration of a 7-foot idol of Vishnu at the Javari Temple in the Khajuraho complex, Madhya Pradesh.
During the hearing, the CJI remarked: “Go and ask the deity itself to do something now. You say you are a staunch devotee of Lord Vishnu. So go and pray now.”
Senior advocate Indira Jaising strongly condemned the incident, calling it a “blatant casteist attack on the Supreme Court of India”.
She urged the authorities initiate legal action against the lawyer, stressing that “ideological attacks on the judiciary cannot be tolerated”.
Jaising further said that all judges of the Supreme Court should issue a united statement reaffirming their commitment to uphold the court’s dignity and independence. “Befitting the court’s dignity, CJI Gavai continued judicial work with no visible disturbance,” she noted.
Fellow senior advocate Prashant Bhushan joined Jaising in condemnation, posting on X to call the “dastardy attempt” one that stems from “a brahminical mindset”. The action, he added, “Constitutes criminal contempt of court.”
Advocate Sanjoy Ghose recalled a more deadly incident for comparison, also featuring a Hindu attacker — and a Muslim judge:
The reference in Ghose’s post is to a knife attack aimed at former CJI Mohammad Hidayatullah, by a 'half-mad man' (per a Hindu report at the time) named Manmohan Das. He ended up injuring Justice A.N. Grover, seated beside the CJI, who was flanked on the other side by Justice Vaidyalingam J. — who, along with the then-CJI himself, made haste to personally deliver Justice Grover to hospital.
Ex-CJI Hidayataullah, however, also has had the distinction of having a shoe hurled at him, recalled lawyer Sanjay Hegde. Rather than enact justice for contempt of court, the former CJI ordered the return of the shoe to the disgruntled litigant with the remark, “The man has lost his case; he should not lose his shoe as well.”
CJI Gavai, then, has clearly had precedent for his “calm and composed demeanour”.
Former Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar labelled it an "Unprecedented Fascist Act" representative of "high-caste Manuvadi Hinduism", pointing to the fact that CJI Gavai is from a Dalit community himself.
An internal security review and formal investigation are expected to follow the incident, of course.
Gavai’s remark had sparked a flurry of criticism across social media from the right wing and religious fundamentalists, with many perceiving it as insensitivity to religious sentiments and a diminishing of the place that faith holds in public life in India. Others rallied to his side and saw it as drawing a boundary between the secular state and the religious individual.
Certain legal luminaries and commentators even urged the CJI to clarify or retract his words, warning that such statements could erode the cherished trust in the judiciary’s impartiality.
In response, CJI Gavai sought to set the record straight within the hallowed halls of the Supreme Court, simply asserting that his comments had been widely misrepresented and reaffirming his unwavering respect for all religions:
“I respect all religions.”
