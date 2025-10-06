Shoe hurled at CJI Gavai: Senior lawyers unite in condemnation of casteist attack

A brief commotion broke out in the Supreme Court on Monday, 6 October, after a lawyer allegedly hurled a shoe towards Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai, reportedly in protest against his recent “go ask your deity” remark.

According to eyewitnesses, the lawyer shouted, “Sanatan ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan [India won't tolerate an insult to the ancient (way)],” as security personnel escorted him out of the courtroom. The CJI, maintaining composure, continued with the proceedings without interruption, urging other lawyers present to maintain their dignity likewise: “Don’t get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me.”

The CJI’s comment on deities was made during a Supreme Court hearing on a petition seeking the reconstruction and consecration of a 7-foot idol of Vishnu at the Javari Temple in the Khajuraho complex, Madhya Pradesh.