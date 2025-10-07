'Nathuram mindset': Attempted attack on CJI draws widespread condemnation

In a deeply disturbing breach of courtroom decorum, the Supreme Court of India witnessed an unprecedented act of aggression on Monday, 6 October, when 71-year-old lawyer Rakesh Kishore allegedly attempted to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai during ongoing proceedings.

Despite the shocking act, the CJI remained composed, reportedly stating, “Don’t get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me.”

The attempted assault, which has sent ripples of outrage across the nation, was accompanied by the discovery of a note in Kishore’s possession bearing the slogan: 'Sanatan dharma ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan (India will not tolerate insults to Sanatan Dharma)'. The Bar Council of India acted swiftly, suspending Kishore’s licence with immediate effect. Kishore later claimed he was aggrieved by the CJI’s remarks on a plea concerning the restoration of a Vishnu idol in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh.

Reacting to the incident, the Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association (SCAORA) and the All India Lawyers’ Union (AILU) condemned the act as a direct assault on the independence and dignity of the judiciary. The Delhi unit of the AILU has announced a protest in front of the Supreme Court on Tuesday, 7 October.