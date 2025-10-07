'Nathuram mindset': Attempted attack on CJI draws widespread condemnation
Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association and All India Lawyers’ Union say act is direct assault on dignity of judiciary
In a deeply disturbing breach of courtroom decorum, the Supreme Court of India witnessed an unprecedented act of aggression on Monday, 6 October, when 71-year-old lawyer Rakesh Kishore allegedly attempted to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai during ongoing proceedings.
Despite the shocking act, the CJI remained composed, reportedly stating, “Don’t get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me.”
The attempted assault, which has sent ripples of outrage across the nation, was accompanied by the discovery of a note in Kishore’s possession bearing the slogan: 'Sanatan dharma ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan (India will not tolerate insults to Sanatan Dharma)'. The Bar Council of India acted swiftly, suspending Kishore’s licence with immediate effect. Kishore later claimed he was aggrieved by the CJI’s remarks on a plea concerning the restoration of a Vishnu idol in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh.
Reacting to the incident, the Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association (SCAORA) and the All India Lawyers’ Union (AILU) condemned the act as a direct assault on the independence and dignity of the judiciary. The Delhi unit of the AILU has announced a protest in front of the Supreme Court on Tuesday, 7 October.
P.V. Surendra Nath, senior Supreme Court lawyer and all India general-secretary of AILU, described the incident as a manifestation of a “Nathuram mindset” — an allusion to Nathuram Godse, the Hindutva fanatic who shot and killed Mahatma Gandhi — in the country and demanded a thorough investigation with strict action against the culprits.
The political class reacted in unison, condemning the attack as an affront to the Constitution, the rule of law, and the highest judicial office. Leaders across the spectrum, including Congress, CPI, CPI(M), NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT), DMK, BSP, and Samajwadi Party, expressed outrage.
The Congress termed the incident a “shocking breach of decorum” and a dangerous low in India’s democratic history, stating that it reflected a culture of impunity and hatred allegedly encouraged by those in power. Party leader Sonia Gandhi called it an assault not just on the CJI but on the Constitution itself, urging the nation to stand in solidarity. Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi added that such acts of hatred “have no place in our nation and must be condemned”.
The BJP strongly condemned the act, with national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi stating that such anti-social acts are “utterly condemnable” and injurious to India’s constitutional, social, and cultural traditions.
Other leaders echoed the sentiment:
Mayawati (BSP) described the incident as “shameful and extremely unfortunate”.
Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP) warned that such acts are “a grave insult to the Constitution and the country” and highlighted the growing tendency to undermine constitutional institutions
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena UBT) called the attack “condemnable and shameful”
Kapil Sibal, former Union law minister, decried the “uncivilised behaviour” as an affront to the majesty of the court, noting the surprising silence from the PM, home minister, and law minister before Modi eventually spoke.
CPI(M) described it as a shocking example of “communal venom injected into society by Hindutva forces”
CPI general-secretary D. Raja called it a “direct assault on the dignity of the judiciary”
Akhilesh Yadav (SP) condemned the act as an expression of arrogance and contempt targeting both the judiciary and vulnerable sections of society
Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally spoke to CJI Gavai, stating that the attack had angered every Indian and affirmed that “there is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society.”
The attempted assault has sparked widespread demands for immediate action, with senior advocates calling for suo motu cognizance and contempt proceedings against the lawyer. The incident has not only underscored the vulnerability of even the highest judicial authority but has also highlighted the urgent need to safeguard the sanctity of India’s democratic institutions.
As India reels from this unprecedented act within its hallowed halls of justice, the nation watches closely, urging unity, vigilance, and respect for the pillars that uphold the rule of law and constitutional integrity.
