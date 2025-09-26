The Mahagathbandhan’s ‘Atipichhda Nyay Sankalp’: The battle for Bihar’s EBC heartland

The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in Bihar, spearheaded by the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and allies, has unveiled a bold 10-point ‘Atipichhda Nyay Sankalp’ (Justice Resolution for Extremely Backward Classes) ahead of the 2025 assembly elections.

This marks the most targeted attempt in recent memory to secure the allegiance of Bihar’s EBC groups, who form over 36 per cent of the state’s electorate and reside at the base of the socio-political pyramid.

The ‘Atipichhda Nyay Sankalp’ goes well beyond standard electioneering, however. Prominent pledges include:

• Enacting a dedicated EBC Atrocities Prevention Act, modelled on the SC/ST Act, to provide robust legal protection against discrimination and violence.

• Raising EBC reservation in panchayats and municipal bodies from 20 per cent to 30 per cent, and seeking to breach the 50 per cent quota ceiling in overall reservations proportional to population share.

• Declaring the “not found suitable” practice in recruitment illegal, targeting administrative opacity that has historically hurt EBC candidates.

• Establishing review committees for under- or over-inclusion in EBC lists.

• Providing land entitlements for the landless (3 decimals urban, 5 decimals rural), doubling down on economic justice.

• Reserving half of all EBC-segmented educational slots in private schools, and mandating 50 per cent reservations in government contracts up to Rs 25 crore.

• The resolution also calls for the implementation of reservation for EBCs in private educational institutions under Article 15(5) of the Constitution, an audacious expansion of affirmative action.