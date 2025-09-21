Every possibility of ‘resounding victory’ for Mahagathbandhan in Bihar: CPI(M)

CPI-M general secretary M.A. Baby has stated that the Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar — where state assembly polls are imminent — looks poised for a "resounding victory" due to a "spontaneous upsurge among people" from the recent Voter Adhikar Yatra held in protest against the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise.

“The spontaneous upsurge among people, especially youth and women, in Bihar that I could witness on 9 July and on 1 September, shows that the Mahagathbandhan is moving forward very strongly and there is every possibility of a resounding victory for the broad political arrangement that we have in Bihar,” Baby said.

He also opined that Left parties should be allocated more seats in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, but they will remain “realistic and reasonable” in their demands within the Mahagathbandhan alliance, he said.

Seat-sharing discussions are ongoing within the opposition alliance, or Mahagathbandhan, of which the CPI(M) is a part in Bihar, and Baby said the Left’s performance in 2020 justifies a larger allocation. The CPI(M), which contested four seats last time, has identified several constituencies where it has significant support this time.

“I have had discussions with Mr Tejashwi Yadav-ji. I happened to have discussions with him in detail in Patna. We have explained to him the importance of the Left contesting more seats, whose performance in the last assembly election was creditable,” he said.

“He also appreciates that. However, this is a coalition, you see — there are different parties making claims. We would be very realistic and reasonable in making our claims. The strength of our mass base, we want it to get reflected in the electoral battle also,” he added.