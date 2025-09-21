Every possibility of ‘resounding victory’ for Mahagathbandhan in Bihar: CPI(M)
General secretary M.A. Baby pointed to the “spontaneous upsurge among especially youth and women” as a healthy sign
CPI-M general secretary M.A. Baby has stated that the Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar — where state assembly polls are imminent — looks poised for a "resounding victory" due to a "spontaneous upsurge among people" from the recent Voter Adhikar Yatra held in protest against the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise.
“The spontaneous upsurge among people, especially youth and women, in Bihar that I could witness on 9 July and on 1 September, shows that the Mahagathbandhan is moving forward very strongly and there is every possibility of a resounding victory for the broad political arrangement that we have in Bihar,” Baby said.
He also opined that Left parties should be allocated more seats in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, but they will remain “realistic and reasonable” in their demands within the Mahagathbandhan alliance, he said.
Seat-sharing discussions are ongoing within the opposition alliance, or Mahagathbandhan, of which the CPI(M) is a part in Bihar, and Baby said the Left’s performance in 2020 justifies a larger allocation. The CPI(M), which contested four seats last time, has identified several constituencies where it has significant support this time.
“I have had discussions with Mr Tejashwi Yadav-ji. I happened to have discussions with him in detail in Patna. We have explained to him the importance of the Left contesting more seats, whose performance in the last assembly election was creditable,” he said.
“He also appreciates that. However, this is a coalition, you see — there are different parties making claims. We would be very realistic and reasonable in making our claims. The strength of our mass base, we want it to get reflected in the electoral battle also,” he added.
Past record
In the 2020 Bihar elections, the CPI(M-L), CPI and CPI-M together contested 29 seats and won 16. The CPI(M) contested 4 and won 2, only narrowly losing the two others. The CPI(M-L) secured 12 out of the 19 seats it contested.
The CPI(M) recently held constituency-level conventions in 10 districts and currently holds seats in Vibhutipur (Samastipur) and Majhi (Saran). It narrowly lost in Matihani (Begusarai) and Pipra (East Champaran). The party has also prioritised seven other constituencies for consideration.
“Last time, we won two seats and narrowly lost two. So, naturally to these four seats we have our claim. Last time, we also indicated the strengths that we have in a few other constituencies. This also we would place before Tejashwi Yadav-ji who is the Leader of the Opposition in Bihar,” Baby said.
On when seat-sharing talks might conclude, Baby said the initiative must come from the RJD.
“There will be two–three rounds of discussions. First of all, the RJD leader has to discuss with various political parties,” he said.
“The order in which he should discuss is to be decided by Tejashwi Yadav-ji himself. So, we have indicated to him the exercise, if it is done early, it would be better for us to reach the people. In the structure of the Mahagathbandhan, they will take a decision on that,” he added.
Meanwhile, Baby criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recently reprised remarks about foreign ‘infiltrators’ in Bihar, calling them inappropriate.
PM Modi had alleged that opposition parties were shielding illegal immigrants, speaking of a “demographic crisis” in eastern states like Bihar and West Bengal.
“He (PM Modi) has the home ministry with him. He has a government supported by his party and participated by his party in Bihar. What they have been doing with the power in Delhi as well as in Patna?” Baby responded.
“This is cheap political rhetoric to effect communal polarisation in society. It is absolutely irresponsible on the part of the prime minister to say this. There are legal methods to identify foreigners if they are there,” he continued.
“Now, minorities are dubbed as ‘foreigners’. Bengali-speaking minorities are dubbed as Bangladeshis. It is an atrocious situation. This will create big wounds in the body of our polity,” he added.
“If people are leaving Bihar in search of job and sustenance, to say that people are ‘infiltrating’ into Bihar is an inexplicable statement. This also I hope that the people of Bihar would understand,” he remarked.
In 2020, the Mahagathbandhan — then including the RJD, the Congress and Left parties — fell short of a majority. The RJD won 75 of the 144 seats it contested, while the Congress secured 19. The CPI(M-L) won 12, with CPI and CPI(M) winning 2 each.
Now, the Mahagathbandhan includes several more members of the INDIA bloc Opposition alliance — featuring the RJD, the Congress, the CPI(M-L), the CPI, the CPI(M) and Mukesh Sahni’s Vikassheel Insaan Party. The LJP (Paras faction) and JMM are also expected to join the alliance ahead of the polls later this year.
With PTI inputs
