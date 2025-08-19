ECI conducted ‘surgical strike’ of SIR to stop change in Bihar: CPI(M-L) Liberation

On 19 August, Tuesday, CPI (M-L) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya — participating in the INDIA bloc's concerted three-month campaign against the Bihar special intensive revision (SIR) of roles and the 'vote chori' in previous elections — accused the Election Commission of carrying out a "surgical strike" on the electoral rolls ahead of the 2025 assembly elections that are meant to usher in change for Bihar.

During a press conference with Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba, held as part of the Voter Adhikar Yatra across the state, Bhattacharya suggested that people from all walks of life in Bihar now recognise that a "conspiracy of vote chori" is underway under the guise of an SIR.

Further, Bhattacharya — who joined Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav in the jeep for Day 3 of the Yatra — asserted that Bihar is currently dominated by criminals thanks to lack of governance. He highlighted a recent incident in Patna where "criminals entered a hospital... and shot dead a person".

"This election is for change in Bihar, but the Election Commission (EC) conducted the surgical strike of SIR on it to cause a disturbance. In this process, people's names started getting deleted — but the public was told that only the names of infiltrators will be deleted," he said.